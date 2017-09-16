For the latest weather forecast, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Warmer temps, rain later in week
-
Cooler temps, 80s later this week
-
Chance of showers, warmer temps coming
-
1-minute forecast: Warm temps, humid, potential showers
-
Sunny skies, rain comes back mid-week
-
Sunny skies, rain comes back mid-week
-
-
Light rain possible Sunday evening, temps in 70s
-
Sunny skies, warm temps and not much rain in sight
-
Weekend forecast: cloudy skies, cooler temps
-
Mostly sunny skies, temps in 70s
-
Slight chance of showers, cooler temps after weekend
-
-
Mild temps, sunny skies expected Sunday
-
7-Day Forecast: Sunny weekend, 80`s possible next week
-
7-day forecast: Cool weekend, warm up next week