September is National Baby Safety Month. Lindsay Pinchuk with Bump Club and Beyond joined us with some baby safety products.
Safe baby products for National Baby Safety Month
-
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $417 million in talcum powder case
-
Infant abandoned at casino after mom uses online baby-sitting service
-
Child’s HIV infection seems under control without AIDS drugs
-
If you bought Honest Company detergent, you may be entitled to a refund
-
Infant found dead in SUV after grandmother left girl inside all day, police say
-
-
Hurricane Harvey now Category 2, expected to make landfall as Category 3
-
Siri saves girl with sickle cell anemia from Harvey floodwaters
-
Michigan man who admitted to raping diaper-clad boy pleads guilty
-
These 5 areas of Chicago have the most car thefts so far this year
-
Study links autism with metals found in baby teeth
-
-
2-month-old rescued after falling onto CTA tracks
-
Workplace accident death rate higher for older workers, AP reports
-
PHOTOS: Tiny babies celebrate 4th of July in the hospital NICU