Mother accused of killing son, 3, in court Saturday

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — An Elk Grove Village mother accused of killing her 3-year-old son will appear in bond court Saturday morning.

Joy Ramos, 22, took her unconscious son, Steven Figueroa, to the hospital Wednesday, where he died.

His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy showed his death was caused by blows to his abdomen.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said it’s also investigating allegations of abuse and neglect against Ramos.