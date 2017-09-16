Lackey fined, Contreras suspended two games for Friday meltdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - John Lackey and Willson Contreras are paying the price for Friday's emotional meltdown.

The two were tossed in the fifth inning in the first of three games against the Cardinals for arguing with the home plate umpire.

Saturday, Major League Baseball fined both of them and handed down a two game suspension to Willson Contreras for his "inappropriate actions - which included the throwing of his mask, which contacted umpire Jordan Baker."

Contreras is appealing and will be able to play until his case is heard.

He'll likely serve his league-mandated time off during the Cubs series with the Tampa Bay Rays next week.