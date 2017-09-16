× Homeless in Tent City must leave by Monday, judge says

CHICAGO — The homeless community under the Uptown viaducts known as Tent City will have to move by Monday.

A judge on Friday ruled they have to go so the city can continue with planned renovations at the Lawrence and Wilson viaducts.

The ruling said the community does no* have constitutional rights to live there.

Homeless agencies are working to connect residents to programs and shelters this weekend.

But space at homeless shelters is not guaranteed.