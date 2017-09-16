Homeless in Tent City must leave by Monday, judge says
CHICAGO — The homeless community under the Uptown viaducts known as Tent City will have to move by Monday.
A judge on Friday ruled they have to go so the city can continue with planned renovations at the Lawrence and Wilson viaducts.
The ruling said the community does no* have constitutional rights to live there.
Homeless agencies are working to connect residents to programs and shelters this weekend.
But space at homeless shelters is not guaranteed.