Eddie Vedder jams with street musicians outside Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – Eddie Vedder spends a lot of time at Wrigley Field.

He’s a huge Cubs fan. That’s no secret.

But, his performance just outside of the Friendly Confines Friday night was a bit under the radar.

According to ChiCitySports, after watching the Cubs 8-2 win over the Cardinals, Vedder noticed some street musicians rocking out and decided to join them for an impromptu jam session.

As you can see in the video, no one really noticed the Pearl Jam front man.

Those who did, saw a once in a lifetime performance of “Corduroy.”