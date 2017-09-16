California cops post photo of ‘doughnut-loving’ officers being lured by Pennywise

LINCOLN, Calif. – Officers around the county are having fun on Facebook after a photo of the Gainesville Police Department’s “hot cops” went viral.

The “hot cops” inspired other police departments to post photos of their officers.

But officers in Lincoln, Calif., put a spin on the social media fun with a nod to an old police officer stereotype and a popular horror movie.

The police department posted a photo of their officers trying to grab some doughnuts from a trail that leads to a sewer where fictional clown, Pennywise, was hiding.

“Hey guys, I have donuts down here!” the message said.

The officers were making a reference to the popular “It” memes that have been circulating through social media.