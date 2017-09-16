Blackhawks fans enjoy day of music, games at annual training camp festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Blackhawks fans lined up outside of the United Center for hours, waiting for the doors to open for the annual team scrimmage on the ice and to be a part of the training camp festival outside of the United Center.

"This really kicks off our season," said Jay Blunk, Blackhawks senior VP.

Activities included Blackhawks mini golf, life size bumper balls, an inflatable outdoor rink for the kids and live entertainment.

There were plenty of autographs to go around from Blackhawks legends and Hall of Famers.

There was something for every hawks fan, whether it was learning how to suit up, how to shoot or how to score.

But, this was no ordinary festival, the Hawks made sure it was an interactive experience by way of social media.

And for the thousands of fans who showed up for the training camp festival, this was a chance to get a first look at the team they hope will bring the Stanley Cup back to Chicago.