CHICAGO – A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday morning in a shooting in Gage Park, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Chicago Tribune reports the man was walking to his vehicle when he was approached by a person who opened fired in the 2500 block of West 58th Street.

The man was hit twice in the shoulder and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Police said they believe the shooting was gang related.

No one is in custody.