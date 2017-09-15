Woman sentenced to 10 years for putting nail polish remover in stepdaughter’s baby bottle

CAROL STREAM, Ill. — A woman charged with putting nail polish remover in her 17-month-old stepdaughter’s baby bottle has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez, 37, of Carol Stream, was found guilty on two counts aggravated battery and one count of attempted aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 13.

She has been in custody since May 31, 2016 on a bond of $250,000.

On May 29, 2016, police responded to Vazquez-Herandez’s residence where they spoke with the victim’s father, who had placed the call. Earlier than evening, he had attempted to give his daughter a bottle of milk and the she immediately spit out what she drank.

He then took the baby to the hospital, where all her tests came back normal and she was released.

An investigation later revealed that earlier in the day, Vazquez-Herandez had added approximately 1 inch of nail polish remover to the baby bottle.

Vazquez-Hernandez will be required to serve 50 percent of her sentence before being eligible for parole.