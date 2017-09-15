Police: Over 30 people in hotel room the night Kenneka Jenkins died

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Suburban police have issued an update in the investigation of a young woman found dead in a suburban hotel freezer.

The Rosemont police released a statement Friday saying the hotel room that was the scene of the party 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins attended was checked-into by a male and female “using a fraudulent credit card obtained through identity theft. The case into this identity theft is ongoing.”

Police also said at least 31 people were inside that room at the Rosemont Crowne Plaza Hotel that night.

So far, police say they have interviewed a total of 25 individuals, 16 of which were in the hotel room during the party. Police are still attempting to identify and locate 15 other individuals.

Earlier Friday, police released all surveillance video received from the hotel. In the videos, Jenkins appears to be stumbling in the hotel kitchen, hallways and out of an elevator.

Jenkins family has hired an attorney and held a news conference Friday afternoon. Her family says none of the video shows the victim entering the freezer on her own. They question why no one was helping her, and why the hotel did not check security cameras sooner.

Police say that are also examining two videos that were posted on social media and expect to results of that analysis to be back in two weeks.

Police say this case remains a death investigation and not a homicide investigation.

The medical examiner’s office has performed an autopsy, but says more tests are needed. An official cause of death could still be weeks away.