Police investigate smash-and-grabs targeting Target stores

It happened in just a few minutes.

Surveillance video from the Wheaton Target store around 9:50 pm on Sept. 6 shows one man putting on gloves and smashing a display case with a hammer, then two others grab 15 iPads worth $8500.

Wheaton Police believe the same men are connected to similar burglaries of at least 7 other Target stores and 1 Meijer since July 2016, including stores in Chicago, Broadview, Orland Park, Hillside, Bolingbrook, and West Milwaukee.

The men fled the Wheaton Target in a black, older model Ford Focus with no front plate and a taped up back plate. Responding officers spotted the speeding car but had to abandon the pursuit.

"We consider them dangerous and we would ask the public if you see anything suspicious, call police. Don't try to intervene on your own," said Wheaton Police Detective Donald Stelmar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wheaton Police Department at 630-260-2161.