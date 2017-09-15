North Side property for sale features mini house in basement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Every once in a while there's a real estate listing that sticks out. WGN's Marcus Leshock headed to the Far North Side of Chicago to explore a home with a unique attribute that sets itself apart from others.

The unique attribute is a playhouse in the home's basement. This is not just any playhouse, it's a miniature home with its own Andersen windows, door, miniature phone, and an in-unit laundry.

For those interested, the unique home is on north Kolmar. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and the one playhouse and is valued at $1.1 million.

For more information on the listing. You can contact Phil Barone @properties or call 312-952-7962.