CHICAGO -- COPA, the new Chicago police oversight agency, officially opens Friday.

Its full name is the Civilian Office of Police aAccountability. It replaces IPRA, the Independent Police Review Authority.

The head of IPRA, Sharon Fairley, will serve as COPA's chief administrator.

The new agency has a larger budget, more employees and expanded technical capabilities.

There are still about 15 positions open including a top post.