Musical family honor the culture, shares it with others

Clielito Lindo has been entertaining Chicago for the last two years. From private parties to a Bulls game and even our very own WGN Morning News, this family of nine has wowed anyone who listens to its wonderful talent.

Cielito Lindo focuses on traditional Mexican music. The musical children honoring their culture and exposing others to who they are has been is one of the best parts of this journey.

Cielito Lindo has plenty of private and public performances. For more information you can visit the group’s web page

http://www.cielitolindo.co/