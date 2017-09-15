Man’s dream home destroyed by Irma 5 days after he bought it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A British man bought his dream home in the Virgin Islands just five before Hurricane Irma hit, and his video of the damage has gone viral.

Despite the destruction, Kyrie Caulfield managed to find humor in the situation.

“Last Friday, I bought the house of my dreams in what I think is the most beautiful place in the world in Cane Garden Bay in Tortola," he says in the video. "Life’s absolutely perfect. Then on Wednesday, five days later, we got a little bit of inclement weather, and then this happened."

He pans to the destruction -- destroyed furniture, missing walls and debris everywhere. When he shows the ruined landscaping he says, "lovely view – did want to chop that tree down anyway."

He concludes the video saying, "Oh well. What can I say. It could be worse, I could not have found all of the Guinness."

Caulfield and his pregnant wife, along with two other adults and four children, took shelter in the home during the storm.

He is encouraging people to donate to the relief efforts. You can go to virgin.com/unite -- 100 percent of the proceeds are going to help the Virgin Islands.