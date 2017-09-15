Surveillance video captures man attempting to grab female store clerk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man is captured on surveillance video allegedly attempting to sexually assault a female store clerk in Lincoln Square.

It happened on Thursday around 3pm at a perfume store at Western and Lawrence.

The suspect pretended to be a customer, and initially said he wanted to buy perfume for his girlfriend.

When 26 year-old Dulce Carreon realized this wasn't an attempted robbery situation, but rather a possible sexual assault situation, she ran-off to a nearby Walgreens.

The suspect is still on the loose. Carreon identifed him as being a Hispanic man, around 6'2 and 200 lbs. His right arm is covered with tattoos.

Carreon fears that he could prey on other women and hopes the community and police identify him.