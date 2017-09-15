Lunchbreak: Chef Stephanie Izard’s shrimp sandwich

Chef Stephanie Izard

Event:

Fulton Market Festival

September 30 and October 1

Fulton Market and Halsted

Chicago

For tickets and more information:

fultonmarketharvestfest.com/

Shrimp Sandwich

Masa Chips

Yield: 8 Masa Rounds

Ingredients:

1/2 cup masa flour

6 Tbs luke warm water

1/8 tsp salt

Directions:

Mix ingredients together in a bowl, until a soft ball forms. Let the dough rest 3-5 minutes. Place 2 tablespoons of dough into a ziplock bag and flatten using tortilla press, if you don’t have a press roll out a 1/16 inch thickness or 3 in diameter. Fry in 325 degree oil, until golden. While the chip is hot, season with salt.

Pickled Peppers

Yield: 1 cup of peppers

Ingredients:

4 Anaheim peppers, seeded and sliced very thin

2 cups distilled white vinegar

1/4 cup salt

3/4 cup sugar

Directions:

In a small pot bring vinegar, salt, sugar mixture to a boil. In a heat-proof container pour over sliced peppers.

Shrimp Marinade

Yield: 2 cups

Ingredients:

1 Tbs garlic, minced

3 Tbs Sambal Olek

1 1/2 cups rice bran or Canola Oil

1 1/2 lbs 26/30 size shrimp, peeled, deveined and butterflied

Directions:

Whisk together garlic, Sambal and rice bran oil, until well combined. Pour over shrimp and toss to coat well. Allow shrimp to marinate for at least an hour. Heat a large non-stick sauté pan over high heat. Add shrimp and sear for 2 minutes before tossing. Shrimp will need around 5 minutes to cook all the way through. Once the shrimp is bright orange in color and opaque all the way through, transfer it to a sheet pan to cool in the refrigerator. While shrimp cools you can make your toppings.

Spicy Mayo**

Yield: ½ cup

Ingredients:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3/4 Tbs lemon juice

1 1/4 Tbs This Little Goat went to Korea

Directions:

Whisk together all ingredients together.

Avocado Smash

Yield: 2 cups

Ingredients:

2 whole ripe avocados

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp salt

Directions:

Cut avocados in half, discarding the pit. Using a paring knife, score the avocado flesh into medium squares. Scoop out the squared pieces into a bowl and add lemon juice and salt. Mix together, smashing gently. The final product should be chunky but well combined.

Schmear

Yield 1 cup

Ingredients:

1/2 lb cream cheese

2 1/2 Tbs Spanish onion, diced

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

4 tsp mayonnaise

Directions:

Whip cream cheese in a stand mixer with a paddle attachment. Add onion, lemon juice, Worcestershire and mayo. Salt and pepper to taste. Mix until well combined and slightly fluffy.

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Yield: 1/4 cup

Ingredients:

2 1/2 Tbs red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp sugar

small pinch of salt

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Whisk together

To build the sandwich

Yield 4 sandwiches

4 Soft Burger Buns

2 cups Green Cabbage, shredded

Cooked Shrimp

Fried Masa Chips

Pickled Peppers

Spicy Mayo

Avocado Smash

Schmear

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Toss the cooled shrimp in the spicy mayonnaise, set aside. Toss shredded cabbage with red wine vinaigrette, set aside. Spread each top bun with a 1/4 of the cream cheese schmear. Spread the bottom bun with 1/4 of the avocado smash. Place the dressed shrimp on top of the avocado on each bottom bun. Top the shrimp with a handful of cabbage and a sprinkle of pickled peppers. Top peppers with the crispy masa chip and top with schmeared bun.

**Kimchi Base

If you don’t own the bottle of “This Little Goat went to Korea” for the spicy mayo, then you can make a kimchi sauce

Yields: 1 cup

Ingredients:

1 Tbs garlic, minced

1 Tbs ginger, peeled and minced

1/8 cup + 1 tsp Tamari

3 Tbs Gochujang chili paste

3 Tbs Doenjang soybean paste

1/4 cup malt vinegar

1 1/2 Tbs Dark Brown Sugar

1/8 tsp Korean chili flakes

Directions:

Place all garlic, ginger and soy into a blender and buzz until smooth. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend until fully combined. Do not season.

Mix with:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3/4 Tbs lemon juice