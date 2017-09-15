× Lawyer says video released to Kenneka Jenkins’ family does not show her walking into hotel freezer

CHICAGO — A lawyer representing the family of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins says they have not received any video from police of her entering a Rosemont hotel walk-in freezer, where she was found dead over the weekend.

“Despite request for all evidence, we have only been provided snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer,” attorney Larry Rogers, Jr. said in a statement. “The family has not been provided any video or other evidence of Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer.”

Jenkins’ body was discovered Sunday morning after she had gone to the Crowne Plaza Friday night for a party on the ninth floor.

“Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka,” Rogers’ statement said.

Rosemont police told WGN they provided the family with hotel surveillance video .

Community activist Andrew Holmes said he reviewed the footage Thursday with police and he called the death “an accident waiting to happen.” He said that in the video he saw, Jenkins was alone, apparently disoriented and wandering around the lower floor, randomly opening doors.

