Joliet toddler’s died of asphyxiation, death now ruled homicide

WILL COUNT, Ill. – A toddler whose body was found last April in her south suburban home died of asphyxiation, according to officials.

1-year-old Semaj Crosby’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The girl was found underneath a couch in the Joliet Township house where she lived, the same house DCFS had visited just hours before she was reported missing. It later burned down in suspected arson.

Initial autopsy and toxicology tests were inconclusive.

Friday, the Will County Coroner released the final cause as asphyxia.

In a statement the coroner said, “Additionally, based on the unusual circumstances surrounding her disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her decomposing body under the couch in her own home, the multiple previous contacts by the Department of Children and Family Services, the suspicious fire at the residence and lack of cooperation from the witnesses the manner of death of this 17 month old Sema’j Crosby is currently classified as a homicide.”

The case is currently under investigation.