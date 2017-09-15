× Incomes are up, poverty is down, in Illinois

(CHICAGO) Poverty is falling and income is rising in Illinois.

Chicago’s poverty rate dropped to 12.4 percent in 2016.

It was 13.3 percent in 2015.

That’s according to American Community Survey data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Illinois’ poverty rate went from 13.6 percent, to 13 percent.

That is still higher than its pre-recession level of 11.9 percent in 2007.

The median household income went up 3.2 percent in the Chicago metro area. It’s now at $66,020.

San Francisco has the highest median income in the country, at $96,677.

Among the top 25 most populous metro areas, 17 saw significant declines in the number of people living under the poverty line.

Other states’ poverty rates range from 7.3 percent in New Hampshire to 20.8 percent in Mississippi.