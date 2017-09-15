Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she will not seek re-election

CHICAGO — After 14 years in office, Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced Friday that she will not seek a fifth term.

Her term ends in January 2019.

“As I look ahead, I believe that the end of my fourth year as Attorney General will be the right time for for me to seek a new challenge,” Madigan said in a statement. “I have dedicated my career to helping people. That will continue to be my focus, and I am looking forward to finding new ways to do that with the passion that I have brought to my work as

Attorney General.”

Her stepfather, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan released a statement which reads, in part: “No father could be prouder of his daughter’s personal and professional accomplishments, and I look forward to watching her continue her commitment to helping people in a new capacity.”

