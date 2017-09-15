Former FBI agent on how to protect yourself from ‘house stealing’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- "House stealing" is becoming a growing cyber-threat across the country. It's also known as "deed fraud" -- a form of identity theft.

Home sellers or landlords say, people have forged their identities, and secretly taken ownership of their homes.

Experts say you can help protect yourself from deed fraud, by monitoring your ownership paperwork at your local recorder of deeds.

And if you suspect someone has tried to defraud you out of your home ownership, start by calling the police.

Former FBI agent Art Pfizenmayer stopped by WGN Morning News to talk about how you can protect yourself.