Cubs John Lackey, Willson Contreras ejected after heated exchange with umpire

CHICAGO – The Cubs battery went out against the Cardinals in the fifth frame Friday after a heated exchange with the home plate umpire.

Both John Lackey and Willson Contreras were ejected for arguing a missed third strike call that would have ended the inning.

Another look at the pitch that led to John Lackey and Willson Contreras's ejection. Pitch No. 5 was called a ball. pic.twitter.com/0ig39dsAC0 — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) September 15, 2017

Lackey was tossed in the middle of the ensuing play, which gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.

John Lackey just lost his mind after being denied a strike three call and then surrendering a RBI single to Cardinals P Carlos Martinez. pic.twitter.com/DHpaphVwnL — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 15, 2017

Contreras got the boot shortly after that and may face further discipline. His mask struck the home plate umpire on a bounce, when he spiked it to the ground.

Whose ejection was better? Lackey's or Willson Contreras's? pic.twitter.com/bQlDghjYlb — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 15, 2017

Could be a big loss for the Cubs if Contreras is suspended with just 15 games left following Friday’s matchup, six of which are against the Cardinals.

The Cards promptly trolled Contreras and Lackey, a former Red Bird, on twitter saying “If you got really emotional about this hit from @ Tsunamy27, you’re not the only one!”