Cubs John Lackey, Willson Contreras ejected after heated exchange with umpire

CHICAGO – The Cubs battery went out against the Cardinals in the fifth frame Friday after a heated exchange with the home plate umpire.
Both John Lackey and Willson Contreras were ejected for arguing a missed third strike call that would have ended the inning.
Lackey was tossed in the middle of the ensuing play, which gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.
Contreras got the boot shortly after that and may face further discipline. His mask struck the home plate umpire on a bounce, when he spiked it to the ground.
Could be a big loss for the Cubs if Contreras is suspended with just 15 games left following Friday’s matchup, six of which are against the Cardinals.
The Cards promptly trolled Contreras and Lackey, a former Red Bird, on twitter saying “If you got really emotional about this hit from
@Tsunamy27, you’re not the only one!”