Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. St. Louis

* The Cubs are 8-4 against the Cardinals this season, despite being outscored by a 48-44 margin over the 12 games. The Cubs have won five of the six games this year played at Wrigley Field.

* Chicago scored 39 runs (13.0 per game) in sweeping a three-game home set with the Mets through Thursday. It was their most runs scored in any three-game series since June 1-3, 1987 at home versus the Astros (40).

* St. Louis is 9-2 in its last 11 games after taking two of three games from the Reds at home this week. The Cardinals are eight games over .500 for the season (77-69), matching their high-water mark for 2017 (also 76-68 two days ago).

* Jose Martinez is batting .435 in September, with a 1.208 OPS. Among NL players with at least 40 plate appearances this month, his batting average ranks second (to Arizona’s J.D. Martinez, .451) and his OPS ranks fourth.

* Carlos Martinez is one of five MLB starting pitchers to have an ERA under 3.50 each of the last three years (ERA qualifiers only). The other four are Jake Arrieta, Corey Kluber, Chris Sale and Max Scherzer.

* Anthony Rizzo is the fourth Cubs player all-time to post at least three straight 30-home-run, 100-RBI seasons. He joins Sammy Sosa (nine straight, 1995-2003), Hack Wilson (four, 1927-30) and Ernie Banks (four, 1957-60).