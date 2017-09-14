White Sox Game Notes For Thursday @ Detroit

* The White Sox beat the Royals, 5-3, at Kauffman Stadium yesterday, taking two of three in Kansas City, and winning for the fourth time in their last five games overall. Chicago has had at least 10 hits in a season-long five straight contests.

* Detroit dropped a 5-3 decision in Cleveland on Wednesday, getting swept three straight by the Indians, and losing its fifth consecutive game overall. The Tigers are just 9-28 in their last 37 games – worst of any MLB team since August 5.

* The White Sox are 8-7 overall vs. the Tigers in 2017. That said, Detroit has won four straight games against Chicago at Comerica Park by a combined score of 39-13.

* James Shields went a season-high 7.0 innings and allowed just one run last Saturday against the Giants, earning the victory, and snapping his 11-start winless skid. Shields is 5-1 with a 3.03 ERA in 10 career starts against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

* Chad Bell allowed two runs in 4.2 IP last Saturday in Toronto, and including that no-decision, is 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA in his first two career MLB starts. Bell is one of 12 Detroit rookies who has made at least one appearance (in relief or as a starter) in 2017 – tied for fifth most in baseball.

* Nick Castellanos had two hits yesterday, including his 30th double of the season. Castellanos is the first Tiger with 30+ doubles, 10+ triples and 20+ homers in the same season since Curtis Granderson in 2007, and just the seventh in franchise history to accomplish the feat (Hank Greenberg did it twice).