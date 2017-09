Dear Tom,

What day, month and year are the hottest in Chicago, and what is the

hottest summer?

—Stephen Verhaeren, Palos Park

Dear Stephen,

In 146 years of official temperature records (1871-2017), Chicago’s

hottest day is July 30, 1916, with an average temperature (high + low

divided by 2) of 93 degrees; the high and low were 102 and 84.\

Its highest temperature, 105 degrees, was recorded on July 24, 1934. Chicago’s highest minimum temperature, 85 degrees, was set on July 29,

The warmest month is July, at 73.9 degrees. The hottest consecutive 31-day period is July 12-August 11, 1916, with an average temperature of 81.7 degrees. Chicago's average summer temperature is 71.7 and its warmest is 76.4 in 1955. Its average annual temperature is 49.9 degrees and its mildest year is 1921 with 54.5 degrees.