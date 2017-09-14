Trump denies deal with Democrats on young immigrants

President Donald Trump is denying assertions by the two top congressional Democrats that they have an agreement with him that will preserve protections for young immigrants in the U.S. illegally while adding border security without the wall he has coveted.

Trump sent out a series of tweets before daybreak Thursday taking issue with characterizations by Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of talks the group at a White House dinner Wednesday evening.

Schumer and Pelosi said they’d reached an agreement to restore the so-called DACA program in exchange for some additional security enhancements to ward off illegal immigration. But Trump said in a tweet: “No deal was made last night on DACA.”

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

“Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote,” the president said.

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017