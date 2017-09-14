Toddler beaten to death in suburban home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. -- A toddler was beaten to death in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

The medical examiner's office says 3-year-old Steven Figueroa was pronounced dead at the hospital yesterday morning. He suffered blunt abdominal trauma from an assault.

His death was ruled a homicide.

His death happened in the 900 block of Perrie Drive in Elk Grove Village.

A spokesperson for DCFS says they are investigating and they have had no prior contact with the family.

But the toddler's aunts on his father’s side say the boy's mother refused to let them see him and they want answers.

Police have not released any information while they continue to investigate.