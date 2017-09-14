This pizza is only 277 calories… and it’s delicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Hungry Girl chef and best selling cook book author Meet Lisa Lillien tonight!

Thursday Sept. 14th

7:00 PM

Temple Chai

1670 Checker Rd

Long Grove, IL 60047

Phone: (847) 537-1771

Tickets $18 admission/$32 admission w/ book

https://squareup.com/store/temple-chai-sisterhood/item/hungry-girl-1

Squash-Crust Cheese Pizza

1/2 of recipe (1 pizza): 277 calories, 11.5g total fat (7g sat fat), 755mg sodium, 22.5g carbs, 5.5g fiber, 14.5g sugars, 23.5g protein

You’ll Need: baking sheet, parchment paper, box or hand grater, large microwave-safe bowl, fine-mesh strainer, clean dish towel (or paper towels), medium bowl

Prep: 20 minutes • Cook: 45 minutes • Cool: 10 minutes

CRUST

13/4 pounds (about 4 medium) yellow squash

1/4 cup egg whites (about 2 large eggs’ worth)

1/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/8 teaspoon each salt and black pepper

TOPPING

1/2 cup canned crushed tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Using the shredder side of a box or hand grater (the one with larger holes), shred squash into a large microwavesafe bowl. Cover and microwave for 3 minutes.

3. Uncover and stir. Re-cover and microwave for another 3 minutes, or until hot and soft.

4. Transfer squash to a fine-mesh strainer to drain. Let cool for 10 minutes, or until cool enough to handle.

5. Using a clean dish towel (or paper towels), firmly press out as much liquid as possible—there will be a lot.

6. Return squash to the large bowl, and add remaining crust ingredients. Mix thoroughly.

7. Divide crust mixture into two circles on the baking sheet, each about 1/4 inch thick and 7 inches in diameter.

8. Bake until the tops have browned, about 30 minutes.

9. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir seasonings into crushed tomatoes.

10. Spread seasoned tomatoes over the crusts, leaving 1/2-inch borders. Top with mozzarella and basil.

11. Bake until cheese has melted and crust is crispy, 5 to 7 minutes.

MAKES 2 SERVINGS