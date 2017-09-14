Registration for Cubs playoff tickets now open

CHICAGO — Cubs fans can now enter the lottery for playoff tickets.

Online registration is at: www.cubs.com/postseason.

The deadline is Tuesday, September 19, at noon.

Fans will be required to complete an online form and pay a one-time refundable deposit of $50.

The deposit can be applied to the ticket purchase or refunded after the postseason.

“We have implemented a new refundable deposit this year as a safeguard to ensure those who register are Cubs fans wishing to attend these sought-after games,” said Cubs senior vice president of sales and marketing Colin Faulkner.

The on-sale date and ticket prices have not been announced yet.

Fans who get selected in the lottery will be notified via email.

That’s when they have their one chance to buy up to four tickets for either the National League Wild Card game or a game within the National Divisional Series.

Tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans who do not get picked remain eligible to buy tickets to later rounds, if the Cubs advance.

For more information, call the Chicago Cubs Fan Services team at 800-THE-CUBS.