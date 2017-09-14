Police to show hotel surveillance video to mother of teen found dead in freezer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a suburban Chicago hotel freezer say they will show her mother surveillance footage from the night she died.

Rosemont police spokesman Gary Mack says Tereasa Martin, the mother of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins, will see the footage Thursday. Police say they are reviewing about 30 hours of video collected from 47 hotel cameras.

Jenkins' body was found in the freezer early Sunday, about 24 hours after relatives contacted the hotel and police to report her missing. Police say she was last seen at a party at the hotel Saturday.

Police say they've interviewed a dozen people who were at the hotel when Jenkins disappeared or are otherwise involved. They say they are still looking to talk to four people who were at the party.

Police allegedly told the teen's mother that one surveillance video showed Jenkins inebriated near the front desk. But the family questions how she could then open a heavy freezer door if she could barely stand.

Jenkins' family and others protested outside the hotel Wednesday evening.

The Medical Examiner's Office reports an autopsy on Jenkins was inconclusive.