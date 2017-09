× Photo released of men wanted for robbing woman, 80, in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — Police released a picture of two men who are wanted for robbing an elderly woman in Lincoln Park.

The picture shows two men running down an alley near the 1400 block of West Lill.

It looks like the one on the left is holding a small, white purse.

An 80-year-old woman was pushed to the ground by two men on Tuesday.

They took her purse and ran down an alley.