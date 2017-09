Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We hear the phrase "fake news" used all the time now. But there's a difference between "fake news" and "something you just don't want to believe."

For instance, factually incorrect statements are "fake news," but the commonly accepted fact that the Earth is round, is NOT fake news.

For more examples, watch this new installment of "The Voice of Reason" with Pat Tomasulo.

