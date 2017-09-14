Obama Library demonstration, meeting tonight at McCormick Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- People who live near the site of the planned Obama Presidential Center are camping out ahead of Thursday night's public meeting.

The Obama Foundation is holding a meeting at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place at 5 p.m.

A group of residents have been camping out outside the hotel since last night.

They want to be first in line when the doors open to make sure their voices are heard.

They want a signed legal contract guaranteeing jobs for local residents and protection against increasing rent.