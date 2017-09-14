Obama dials in to meeting on Chicago center, but some residents still not convinced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Former President Barack Obama has made an appearance via live video feed at a community meeting on his presidential library and museum.

Hundreds attended Thursday's meeting about the facility on the South Side, where Obama raised his family and started his political career.

Obama says the three-structure facility and park will belong to the community.

However some community organizations want Obama Foundation officials to sign a community benefits agreement that includes job requirements and protects low-income housing.

Obama tells audience members that those agreements are needed when developers want to profit off a community, but the nonprofit foundation is bringing resources and will be transparent. He says he was a community organizer and such an agreement could lead to fighting between groups and new organizations "coming out of the woodwork."