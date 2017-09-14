Martin Truex Jr previews playoff race at Chicagoland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASCAR's regular season champion, Martin Truex Jr. stopped by the morning show ahead of playoff opener at Chicagoland Speedway this weekend.

Truex instantly connected with fellow New Jersey native, Pat Tomasulo, who regaled him with the legend of his District 22 wrestling championship.

Truex also found time to explain the new Chase format with bonus points this year and what makes Chicagoland Speedway unique.

There's races in Joliet all weekend and tickets are still available.

Just go to ChicagolandSpeedway.com or call 888-629-RACE