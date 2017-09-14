Lunchbreak: French onion soup grilled cheese

Chef

Ironside Bar and Galley

546 N. Wells Street

Chicago

(312) 973-7792

ironsidechicago.com/

French Onion Soup Grilled Cheese

(Makes four sandwiches)

Ingredients

1 Spanish onion, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1/2 teaspoon garlic, chopped

8 Tbs butter

2 Tbs all-purpose flour

1 cup of chicken stock

1 cup of beef stock

1 thyme sprig

2 oz balsamic vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

8 slices of sourdough bread

12 thinly sliced pieces of Gruyère cheese

8 oz Parmesan cheese, shredded

French Onion Soup Prep

Melt two Tablespoons of butter in a medium saucepan over medium high heat. Add onions, garlic, and thyme to pan and cook until onions are soft but not brown, about 12 minutes. Add flour and mix and cook for about three minutes. Add beef and chicken stocks and cook for about an hour and a half until liquid is reduced by more than half. Add salt and pepper to taste. Strain onions from broth and set aside.

Sandwich Prep

Take the strained onions and put in a small saucepan with the balsamic vinegar and cook on medium high heat for about a minute. Remove onions from pan and place in small bowl. If necessary reheat onion soup stock and put aside into a small bowl used for dipping. Spread butter on one side of each piece of sourdough bread and coat each of the buttered sides in Parmesan cheese. Place bread that’s butter and Parmesan side down on a flat top grill or in a large skillet over medium high heat and add a slice and half of Gruyère cheese on top of the bread and cook for three to four minutes until bottom bread is golden brown. Remove bread from pan and layer about a tablespoon of the onions on each piece of bread. Put two pieces of bread together and cut in half on a plate. Serve with onion soup on the side for dipping your grilled cheese.