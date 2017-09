Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Researchers estimate 1 in 13 children have a food allergy these days -- which has become a serious problem.

WGN's Marcus Leshock introduces us to a Hinsdale teenager Katie Parkins who has launched her own business, called "My Teal Ticket", that aims to make the lives of people with food allergies easier when going out to restaurants.

For more information, go to: mytealticket.com