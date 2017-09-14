Group of seniors help make kids’ hospital stays more bear-able

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of senior citizens are bringing comfort to kids at hospitals all over the suburbs with their hand sewn teddy bears.

What started as craft club at The East Wing Glenview Senior Center has morphed into a full bear making brigade over the last 18 years.

The teddy bears are handed out to children brought into hospital emergency rooms all over Chicagoland.

Last year nearly 900 of their flannel bears went into the arms of emergency room patients.

The woman in charge of the sewing club, Martha Demko, is 95 and has no plans to slow down.

"If you think about a little kid being handed a teddy bear with a big smile on their face after being scared and frightened,” she says. “That's all we need."