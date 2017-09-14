Extensive delays on Metra UP-N trains after pedestrian hit near Highwood

HIGHWOOD, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck by a Metra UP-North train near Highwood early Thursday morning.
The accident happened just before 5 a.m. when Metra UP-N train No. 300 hit a pedestrian.
The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.
Three trains are now stopped north of Highwood due to the accident.
Extensive delays are expected.
CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Purple, Red and Brown Lines until further notice.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
42.199747 -87.809234