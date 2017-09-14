Cubs great Ryne Sandberg reveals new head of hair on WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is the latest Chicago athlete to undergo a hair transformation, and he revealed his new locks on WGN Morning News Thursday -- just like Brian Urlacher did last year.

"I was approached by Restore as a possible candidate. I went on with a consultation, I was impressed, and I said, 'You know what, I'm all in, let's do it,'" he said. "Restore did the job, and I just sat back and watched it grow."

Since the hair growth has been so gradual, and he usually wears a baseball hat at Wrigley Field, people are only just starting to notice Sandberg's transformation.

"Just having the longer hair to style like I did back in the playin' days, takes me back a little bit. It feels good," he said.

Sandberg said he's now a spokesman for Restore, just like Urlacher, so you might see some billboards featuring the two of them around town.