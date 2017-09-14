Clint Bowyer talks NASCAR and safe driving on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In the ranks of the NASCAR schedule, the Windy City has an important place.

This weekend, Chicagoland Speedway hosts the first race of the Chase for the Monster Energy Cup - a playoff that determines the champion of the top series in stock car racing.

Clint Bowyer in just on the outside looking in for this year's playoffs having just missed the Top 16 of the points standings in the regular season. That doesn't mean he's still not looking to do well or end his nearly five-year win drought in the Monster Energy Series.

At the same time, he's spending his weekend in Chicago discussing a new safety app sponsored by Liberty Mutual called "Highway Hero." It allows drivers to keep track of their driving habits and find some ways to improve.

Before hitting the track in Joliet, Bowyer discussed all of these topics on Thursday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman. You can watch his segments in the video above.