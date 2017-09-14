Chris Hine looks ahead to Blackhawks Training Camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been an offseason of change at the United Center. You would hope that would be the case after a four-game sweep to start the playoffs last season.

Stan Bowman made good on his promise to make swift changes after the disappointing finish against the Predators last year and he's done so with some old faces along with new ones.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now the team gets ready to start Training Camp on Friday and figure out how these new pieces mesh together for the 2017-2018 season.

Chris Hine of the Chicago Tribune will be watching that closely over the next few weeks as the Blackhawks prepare for the start of their season in early October. Before training camp starts, he joined Josh Frydman on Sports Feed Thursday to discuss a number of topics on the team.

To watch Chris' segments on Thursday's show, click on the videos above or below.