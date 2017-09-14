× Chicago’s new municipal IDs can also be used for CTA, library

CHICAGO — The city’s new municipalID cards will double as both CTA Ventra cards and Chicago Public Library cards.

The new cards will be available in December.

The mayor and City Clerk say the cards are a way for anyone who can’t get a government issued ID to gain access to city services and other benefits.

Some immigrant groups are concerned federal immigration agents could use the information on card applications to go after people.

But the city has pledged not to keep records of any personal data that would help federal officials track down immigrants