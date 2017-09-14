Car chase prompts soft lockdowns at several La Grange schools

LA GRANGE, Ill. — A car chase in the west suburbs prompted several La Grange area schools to be put on a soft lockdown.

Lyons Township North Campus in La Grange and the South Campus in Western Springs were placed on soft lockdown just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Other La Grange schools also on soft lockdown include Spring Avenue Elementary, Gurrie Middle School, St. Cletus Catholic and St. John’s Lutheran.

School officials were told a robbery in Chicago resulted in a car chase, that ended on Plainfield Road near Brainard Avenue in Countryside.

Three people were arrested but a fourth person got away.

