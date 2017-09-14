Activists rally for answers in suburban toddler’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. -- A rally was held Thursday with activist demanding justice for a little girl found dead in her own home last April in the far southwest suburbs.

There still no one in custody and no charges four months after the death of Semaj Crosby.

After an extensive search, the 1-year-old was found underneath a couch in the Joliet Township house where she lived, the same house DCFS had visited just hours before she was reported missing. It later burned down in suspected arson.

The group gathered outside Will County States Attorney's office Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff's investigators previously identified four persons of interest, including the child’s mother and grandmother. They have retained attorneys but no charges have been filed and authorities still have not released the cause of death.

A spokesperson for Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow says any information that's being withheld is to preserve the integrity of an investigation that remains extremely active and sensitive.

Activists say they will continue to rally until they get answers. A spokesperson for the state's attorney says that is the top priority for investigators too.