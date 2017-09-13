× Woman, 80, robbed by suspects who may be as young as 12 and 15 in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — An 80-year-old woman was pushed into bushes and robbed of her purse by two young male robbers in Lincoln Park.

Police say the woman was walking in the 1400 block of West Altgeld Street at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, when she was approached by two robbers, who could be as young as 12 and 15-years-old.

The woman was knocked down into the bushes by the young suspects, who then ran off with her purse.

The robbers, who police describe one as between 12 and 16 years old, and the other between 15 and 21, fled through an alley.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.