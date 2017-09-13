Viral Facebook video examined after body of 19-year-old found in hotel freezer

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a suburban Chicago hotel freezer are examining a video that appears to show her in a room at the hotel hours earlier.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Facebook Live video appears to show 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins of Chicago sitting on a bed with other people nearby in a 9th-floor room of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont.

Jenkins’ body was found in the walk-in freezer Sunday, about 24 hours after concerned relatives contacted the hotel and police.

Jenkins’ mother, Teresa Jenkins, says police told her that her daughter was intoxicated when she let herself into the freezer where she died.

An autopsy has been conducted but a cause of death hasn’t been determined.