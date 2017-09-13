Vietnam Veterans of America, Chicago Chapter 242, will hold a Town Hall meeting to address the birth defects, diseases and learning disabilities affecting the children and grandchildren of Vietnam veterans. The goal of the meeting is to bring attention to the hidden cost of service and to encourage the government to create and maintain a registry of these birth defects and assist doctors in finding ways to diagnose and treat these birth defects.

SPECIAL INVITATION FOR VIETNAM VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES

Please join us for a Town Hall Meeting on

AGENT ORANGE & ITS EFFECTS

Saturday, September 23, 2017

1-5pm (Registration time 12:15pm) Meeting will start at 1pm sharp.

Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Avenue, Chicago, IL

(free parking available)

Learn About:

*Health problems from exposure to Agent Orange and other toxic chemicals

*Impacts on your health and that of your children and grandchildren

Listen to:

*Experts on Agent Orange from Vietnam Veterans of America National

*First hand stories from Vietnam Veterans and their wives affected be Agent Orange

No reservations needed.

For more information, contact us on Facebook: VVA Chapter #242 Chicago

You can also call Pat O’Brien 847-409-4676 or Roger McGill 773-203-3353